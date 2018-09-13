The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) broke into residential units in several villages in Raqqa province on Tuesday and arrested a sum of 270 villagers, accusing them of cooperating with the Syrian Army.

The SDF stormed the villages of al-Ansar, Ajaj, al-Royan, al-Rashid, al-Andalos, al-Hayef, Khat al-Naniyeh, al-Rabi’eh, al-Salbiyeh and al-Sweidiyeh Saqireh, arresting over 270 villagers under different accusations, including cooperating with the Syrian Army.

In the meantime, the SDF has extended curfew in the region.

Other units of the SDF arrested a number of young people in the town of Ein Issa and its countryside in Northern Raqqa under a forced recruitment plan.

The SDF’s measures, especially arresting civilians, have fueled tension between them and people in Eastern Syria.

On Monday, the SDF forwarded a long military column to Raqqa city to intensify arrest of civilians in al-Romeileh neighborhood in Raqqa city.

In the meantime, local sources reported that the SDF declared curfew across Raqqa province, including the town of Tabaqa, arresting people who once demonstrated against the SDF’s rule.

The SDF, meanwhile, arrested a number of civilians in the village of Hanideh in Southwestern Raqqa accusing them of printing graffiti on the walls against the SDF.

Other units of the SDF captured almost twenty civilians in a refugee camp in Western Raqqa on similar accusations.

FARS