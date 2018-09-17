Breaking News – Syria Under Attack

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 P.M.) – The large-scale missile strike on the western provinces of Syria reportedly came from the Mediterranean Sea, the state-owned Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Several Syrian social media activists have taken to Facebook to accuse either the U.S. Coalition or Israeli military for the attack; however, it is still not clear.

On Sunday, it was reported that several NATO warships were moving towards the Syrian coast, but the purpose of this move is still unknown.

As of now, the Syrian Air Defence is still targeting missiles above Latakia, as they attempt to defend their installations in western Syria.

