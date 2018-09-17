Breaking News – Syria Under Attack

17 Monday Sep 2018

Posted by in Breaking News

Leave a comment

Tags

, , , ,

Large missile attack on western Syria came from sea – SANA

By Leith Aboufadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 P.M.) – The large-scale missile strike on the western provinces of Syria reportedly came from the Mediterranean Sea, the state-owned Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Several Syrian social media activists have taken to Facebook to accuse either the U.S. Coalition or Israeli military for the attack; however, it is still not clear.

On Sunday, it was reported that several NATO warships were moving towards the Syrian coast, but the purpose of this move is still unknown.

As of now, the Syrian Air Defence is still targeting missiles above Latakia, as they attempt to defend their installations in western Syria.

source

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s