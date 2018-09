Statement from Russian MOD on the downing of Russian aircraft by Syrian S-200 anti-aircraft missile over the Med:

“The Israeli pilots used the Russian plane as cover and set it up to be targeted by the Syrian air defense forces. As a consequence, the Il-20, which has radar cross-section much larger than the F-16, was shot down by an S-200 system missile.”

This ends any pretence that Israel is a friend or ally of Moscow, and Russia’s attempt to navigate both sides must surely now be over.