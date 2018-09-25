Britain has granted asylum to 29 Syrian “White Helmets” civil defence volunteers and up to 70 family members, The Telegraph has learned.

The first family has already been resettled in the UK, while the rest are due to move early next month.

A total of 98 White Helmets and 324 of their relatives were evacuated out of southern Syria through Israel to Jordan in July, in an unprecedented rescue mission conceived by Britain, Germany and Canada, and supported by Israel, Jordan, the US and the United Nations.

These terrorists will be laughing their socks off, getting asylum in Britain, a home and social security payments.

Housing

You’ll be given somewhere to live if you need it. This could be in a flat, house, hostel or bed and breakfast.

You can’t choose where you live. It’s unlikely you’ll get to live in London or south-east England.

Cash support

You’ll get £37.75 for each person in your household. This will help you pay for things you need like food, clothing and toiletries.

Your allowance will be loaded onto a debit card (ASPEN card) each week. You’ll be able to use the card to get cash from a cash machine.

While the British Government is giving housing to Al Qaeda terrorists, ex Military soldiers, that were fighting Al Qaeda are homeless. The Tory Government is doing more for the terrorists, than from their own citizens that have been fighting for their country.

These Wahhabi terrorists going under the name of ‘White Helmets’ put religion before country and their one aim is to spread Sharia Law and here with have the government welcoming them with open arms.

WARNING THE FOLLOWING VIDEO IS VERY GRAPHIC

The government praises the White Helmets for saving lives, when in reality they are head chopping, butchers that only save their own lives. Jeremy Hunt has totally lost the plot, he is insane.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt said:

Following a joint diplomatic effort by the UK and international partners, a group of White Helmets volunteers from southern Syria and their families have been able to leave Syria for safety. They are now being assisted by the UNHCR in Jordan pending international resettlement. The White Helmets have saved over 115,000 lives during the Syrian conflict, at great risk to their own. Many White Helmets volunteers have also been killed while doing their work – trying to rescue civilians trapped in bombarded buildings or providing first aid to injured civilians. White Helmets have been the target of attacks and, due to their high profile, we judged that, in these particular circumstances, the volunteers required immediate protection. We therefore took steps with the aim of affording that protection to as many of the volunteers and their families as possible.

We pay tribute to the brave and selfless work that White Helmets volunteers have done to save Syrians on all sides of the conflict.

President Assad’s reaction to Hollywood giving an Oscar to terrorists.

