by Leith Aboufadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 A.M.) – Minutes ago, the jihadist rebels in the Aleppo countryside launched a powerful attack on the provincial capital.

According to a military source in the provincial capital, the jihadist rebel forces in Rashiddeen 4 area launched several missiles and artillery shells towards the densely populated New Aleppo District.

The source said that several explosions could be heard around the New Aleppo District, but the total number of casualties is still unknown.

In response to the jihadist attack, the Syrian Arab Army launched their own assault on the southwestern countryside of Aleppo.

A source said the Syrian Arab Army fired several missiles towards the Rashiddeen 4 area in order to deter the jihadist rebels from attacking the provincial capital again.

