Iranian National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani has warned Israel of further attacks on Syrian territory.

“If this continues, Israel will face a backlash that will make you regret it,” said Shamkhani, quoted by the Tasnim news agency .

“The Zionist regime seeks to perpetuate the crisis in Syria by directly supporting terrorist groups and by attacking the Syrian army and the forces fighting the terrorists.”

On September 25, the Israeli political-military command ordered its troops to continue bombing the “Iranian forces in Syria, always maintaining coordination with Russian security colleagues,” according to a statement from the meeting of the top Israeli government ministers .

All this is a result of the overthrow of the Russian plane Il-20 in Syria.

On September 17, the Russian airbase of Hmeymim in Syria lost contact with the crew of the military aircraft, which was monitoring the situation on the ground in the Syrian province of Idlib. At the same time, four F-16 Israeli jets hit Syrian targets in Latakia province.

When the Syrian air defense responded to the Israeli air strike last week, one of those missiles toppled the Russian reconnaissance aircraft Il-20 according to the official story.

The delivery of the S-300 air defence system to Syria by Russia will make Israel think twice before attacking the Arab republic once again, said Syria’s deputy foreign minister Faisal Mekdad.

On Monday, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia would take a series of measures to increase the security of its troops in Syria, including deliveries of the S-300 system, following the Il-20 crash.

“Israel, which has become accustomed to carrying out many attacks under different pretexts, would have to recalculate and reconsider before attacking again,” Mekdad told Xinhua on Tuesday.

Mekdad noted that the systems would only be used in case of an attack on Syria. He also stressed that the aggression against Syria was an aggression against all the forces that fight terrorism in the country.

source