Israel Continues To Kill Palestinians 29 Saturday Sep 2018 Posted by friendsofsyria in war crimes TagsBenjamin Netanyahu, Israel, Palestine In one day 7 killed and 500 wounded by the Israeli occupation army IDF. This is Mohammed Shakhsa aged 24yrs. Mohammed Elhom aged 14 yrs Naser Musbeh aged 12 yrs Mohammed Haneya aged 24 yrs