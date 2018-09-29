Tags

In one day 7 killed and 500 wounded by the Israeli occupation army IDF.

This is  Mohammed Shakhsa aged 24yrs.

Mohammed Elhom aged 14 yrs

Naser Musbeh aged 12 yrs

Mohammed Haneya aged 24 yrs

 