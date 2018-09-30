From Syria️ 🇸🇾️ to all the world :

US troops are occupying our houses and live in them,US are looting our oil and use it ,

US drones bomb our towns everyday .

US gathered terrorists from 96 countries and trained them, armed them with lethal weapons, to fight against Syrian army .



USA has a lot of Syrian blood on its hands , killed 11846 people in Syria between 23/9/2014 and 23/9/2018.



US has done everything in Syria except fighting terrorism.



US troops are Committing war crimes in Syria.

️