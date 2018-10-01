Russian FM says US failed to fulfil obligation regarding withdrawal from Tanf Zone

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations that the U.S. military has failed to fulfill their obligation regarding their withdrawal from the Tanf Zone in southern Syria.

“We regret that the U.S. failed to meet its obligation to withdraw troops from Al-Tanf,” the Russian Foreign Minister said.

Lavrov then turned his attention to Israel after several inquires from the press regarding Russia’s current relationship with the former.

“Israel has promised to keep a deconfliction channel open with Russia, which is similar to that of Russia and the U.S.,” Lavrov continued.

The Russian Foreign Minister stressed that Russia has fulfilled its obligations in the Golan Heights and secured the area.

source