UPDATE: He is *not* “ill-informed” or merely “mistaken” on Syria. He has chosen with full awareness to be a war propagandist and mislead people. Like Democracy Now and the Canadian Green Party [http://ahtribune.com/in-depth/658-elizabeth-may.html ], his lies are more dangerous than those of Killary or Obama.

*

Glad to see more and more people are waking up to see the fraud that is Chomsky. I saw his hypocrisy years ago, and then again when he essentially suggested Killary was a better candidate to vote for, a “lesser evil”.