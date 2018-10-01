Tags
UPDATE: He is *not* “ill-informed” or merely “mistaken” on Syria. He has chosen with full awareness to be a war propagandist and mislead people. Like Democracy Now and the Canadian Green Party [http://ahtribune.com/in-depth/658-elizabeth-may.html ], his lies are more dangerous than those of Killary or Obama.
Glad to see more and more people are waking up to see the fraud that is Chomsky. I saw his hypocrisy years ago, and then again when he essentially suggested Killary was a better candidate to vote for, a “lesser evil”.
Love Sharmine’s summary. Perfect.
Thanks also Mark. He is indeed dangerous, people who follow him, Hypocrisy Now, and Code Pink, among others,..will all be severely confused or wrong on Syria.
…may they be imprisoned for their war propaganda.
“In a 2013 interview with a Syrian opposition paper he claimed the foreign-backed, Islamist insurrection was a repressed ‘protest movement’ that had been forced to militarise and that America and Israel had no interest in bringing down the Syrian Government. He admitted he was ‘excited’ by Syria’s uprising, but rejected the idea of a ‘responsibility to protect’ and opposed direct US intervention without a UN mandate. Nevertheless, he joined cause with those who want to ‘force’ the Syrian Government to resign, saying ‘nothing can justify Hezbollah’s involvement’ in Syria, after the Lebanese resistance group worked with the Syrian Army to turn the tide against the NATO-backed jihadists….”
“If Clinton is nominated and it comes to choice between Clinton and Trump… I would vote against Trump… I don’t think there is any other rational choice.”
-Chumpsky
Meet Noam Chomsky, Academic Gatekeeper
This is why Chomsky is a sell-out. He has huge influence. He just divided the fake left and helped crush the anti-war movement. He is “controlled opposition”, like Democracy Now, Code Pink and many others.
