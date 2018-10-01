US official calls Syrian gov’t ‘flopping cadaver of a regime’, threatens to make life miserable for them

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The new U.S. envoy for Syria Jim Jeffrey spoke to the Reuters News Agency on Friday regarding the creation of a new constitution.

Jeffrey told Reuters that if the Syrian government does not comply with the U.S.’ demands, they will impose similar sanctions they used against Iran prior to the 2015 nuclear agreement,

“If the regime does that, we believe that then we can go after it the way we went after Iran before 2015 – with really tough international sanctions,” Jeffrey said.

The U.S. diplomat then threatened to make life “as miserable as possible” for the Syrian government, while also insulting them during the interview.

“Even if the U.N. Security Council won’t pass them we will just do it through the European Union, we will do it through our Asian allies, and then we will make it our business to make life as miserable as possible for that flopping cadaver of a regime and let the Russians and Iranians, who made this mess, get out of it,” Jeffrey boasted.

Jeffrey was recently assigned this diplomatic role by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in August; he served in a similar capacity in Iraq during the Bush regime.

