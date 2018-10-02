US starts training Turkish troops for joint Syria patrols

02 Tuesday Oct 2018

Posted by in Warmongers

Leave a comment

Tags

, , , ,

By: 

U.S. SOLDIERS WALK TO A COORDINATION POINT DURING AN INDEPENDENT, COORDINATED PATROL OUTSIDE MANBIJ, SYRIA, AUG. 7, 2018. THESE PATROLS WITH TURKISH MILITARY FORCES ALONG THE DEMARCATION LINE HELP REINFORCE STABILITY AND SECURITY IN THE AREA. (SGT. NICOLE PAESE/ARMY)

PARIS — The U.S. has now begun training Turkish troops, marking the final step before the two countries begin conducting joint patrols likely later this month around the strategic northern Syrian city of Manbij, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Monday.

Mattis said that initial instruction for Turkey’s military trainers started, and will soon be followed by U.S. training of the broader Turkish force that will conduct the patrols. The forces are being trained in Turkey.

The training had been delayed a bit while equipment was brought in and the two countries worked out the details of how military tactics and operations would be conducted.

Ibrahim Kalin, Turkey’s presidential spokesman, said last week that the patrols would “begin very soon.” Mattis would not commit to a timeline, but acknowledged progress in the training steps needed for the patrols to start.

U.S. personnel provide security from a tactical vehicle in a local village during an independent patrol outside Manbij, Syria, Aug. 11, 2018. These independent, coordinated patrols are conducted with Turkish military forces who stay on the opposite side of the demarcation line. (Sgt. Nicole Paese/Army)

U.S. personnel provide security from a tactical vehicle in a local village during an independent patrol outside Manbij, Syria, Aug. 11, 2018. These independent, coordinated patrols are conducted with Turkish military forces who stay on the opposite side of the demarcation line. (Sgt. Nicole Paese/Army)

The Manbij patrols are part of a “road map” that Ankara and Washington agreed on in June to defuse tensions amid Turkish demands for the withdrawal of a U.S.-backed Kurdish militia that freed the town of Manbij from the Islamic State group in 2016.

“We have every reason to think the joint patrols will be coming on time when the training syllabus is complete,” Mattis told reporters traveling with him en route to Paris. “We just got to an agreement last week.”

Syrian Kurdish leader: No Turkish or allied forces in Manbij
Syrian Kurdish leader: No Turkish or allied forces in Manbij

No Turkish troops or allied Syrian fighters will deploy inside the strategic Syrian town of Manbij following a Turkish-U.S. deal that is expected to see the local U.S.-backed Kurdish militia pull out of the area, the head of the local military council said Thursday.

By: Sarah El Deeb, The Associated Press

Mattis said the Turkish military has “been very helpful, very professional on setting the rules of engagement and the training up, and we’re on the ground there now.”

The U.S. and the Turks have been conducting independent patrols along the border there. Creating joint patrols is seen as a way to tamp down potential violence between the various groups in the area.

Members of the Manbij Military Council pull security during a training scenario in Manbij, Syria, Aug. 16, 2018. (Sgt. Nicole Paese/Army)

Members of the Manbij Military Council pull security during a training scenario in Manbij, Syria, Aug. 16, 2018. (Sgt. Nicole Paese/Army)

Manbij has been a major sticking point in the strained relations between the U.S. and Turkey. Ankara considers the U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish militia, the People’s Protection Units, or YPG, a terror group that is linked to a Kurdish insurgency within Turkey.

Kalin said continued U.S. support for the Kurdish forces remains “a serious concern.”

Turkey accuses US of failing to abide by deal on Syrian town
Turkey accuses US of failing to abide by deal on Syrian town

Turkey’s president in remarks published Friday accused the United States of failing to abide by a deal for a U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish militia to withdraw from a town it had liberated from Islamic State militants in northern Syria.

By: The Associated Press

In July, the Manbij Military Council, which administers the town, said the YPG units once stationed there had completed their withdrawal. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry called reports of the alleged withdrawal “exaggerated” and said they didn’t “reflect the truth.”

Mattis is expected to meet with senior French leaders on Tuesday then head to Brussels for a meeting later this week of allied defence ministers.

source

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s