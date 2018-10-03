Tags
by Janice Kortkamp
Congress, both House and Senate, just basically – and officially – handed a big chunk of the US government over to Israel for the next 10 years at least.
See this excellent and sourced article for details: https://israelpalestinenews.org/israel-gets-far-more-than-…/
This bill sponsored by AIPAC – the largest pro-Israel lobby group – was approved by the Senate then extra goodies were added by the House. Now the bill will go back to the Senate for a final vote before going to President Trump to sign it. If he signs, the bill does the following:
* $38 billion MINIMUM over the next 10 years – that’s $7,230 per minute of US taxpayer dollars – or US taxpayer debt I should say.
* Congress has removed Presidential authority to suspend the aid.
* Removes all limitations on how much the US gives to Israel. Again $3.8 billion per year is the MINIMUM.
* Removes the limit on how many precision-guided missiles the US can GIVE to Israel in the “rapid acquisition and deployment” clause.
* Israel is now authorised to EXPORT US WEAPONS.
* Requires USAID to work with Israel in many sectors “including energy, agriculture and food security, democracy, human rights and governance, economic growth and trade, education, environment, global health, and water and sanitation.”
* Israel is NOT required to spend US military aid on US goods – thereby making the aid a total suck on US economy.
Contact the White House to say NO to a foreign government stealing our money and our weapons to continue their apartheid criminal state that has been ethnically cleansing Palestine for 70 years – including trying to erase it from history entirely. You can contact the White House here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/