by Janice Kortkamp

Congress, both House and Senate, just basically – and officially – handed a big chunk of the US government over to Israel for the next 10 years at least.

See this excellent and sourced article for details: https://israelpalestinenews.org/israel-gets-far-more-than-…/

This bill sponsored by AIPAC – the largest pro-Israel lobby group – was approved by the Senate then extra goodies were added by the House. Now the bill will go back to the Senate for a final vote before going to President Trump to sign it. If he signs, the bill does the following: