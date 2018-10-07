Dozens of People Killed, Wounded in Huge Explosion in Turkey-Occupied Region in Aleppo –

Over 20 people, including militants and civilians, were killed and wounded in a huge explosion in the town of A’azaz in Northern Aleppo, sources said, adding that infighting among terrorists has also intensified in the town of al-Bab in the same province.

Field sources reported on Saturday that a bomb-laden car was detonated in the industrial zone East of A’azaz which is under the occupation of the Turkish army and its affiliated militants in Northern Aleppo, destroying several military vehicles and civilian cars.

https://en.muraselon.com/2018/10/explosion-turkey-aleppo/