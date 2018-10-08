Abeer al-Janabi, 14 year old girl, gang raped and killed by US soldiers.

On March 12, 2006 the soldiers (from the 502nd Infantry Regiment) at the checkpoint had been drinking alcohol and discussing plans to rape Abeer.

In broad daylight they walked to the house (not wearing their uniforms) and separated Abeer and her family into two different rooms.

Steven Green then murdered her parents two brothers and baby sister, while two other soldiers raped Abeer.

He then emerged from the room saying “I just killed them, all are dead”. He then raped Abeer. After the rape Green put a pillow on her face and shot her in the head.

Soaking her in acrid-smelling flammable liquids, they lit her and fed the fire with blankets thrown onto her body, leaving her in a pool of charred debris, (along with the other soldiers) to set fire to the house and other bodies.

The neighbours were among the first to discover the scene. One recalled “The poor girl, she was so beautiful she lay there, one leg was stretched and the other bent and her dress was lifted up to her neck.”