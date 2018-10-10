Israel sentences Syrian man to 11 years in prison

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – A Syrian man from the occupied Golan Heights was sentenced to 11 years in prison, the state-owned Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Tuesday.

According to the SANA report, Sedqi Suleiman Al-Maqet (AKA “Dean of Syrian and Arab Captives”) was given an 11 year prison sentence after being arrested by the Israeli authorities in 2015.

The father of the imprisoned Syrian told SANA that the ruling issued by the Israeli courts is “null and illegal.”

Maqet’s father called on human rights organisations to intervene and help secure the freedom of his son.

Maqet was the longest imprisoned Arab national in an Israeli prison prior to his release on August 2012; he spent 27 years in jail.

The Syrian man was arrested in 2015 for photographing and video taping the Israeli forces aiding the jihadist rebel forces in Syria.

source