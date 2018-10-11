The Wall Will Fall

9th January 2017

Graham Phillips

The Truth Speaker

Excerpts from this excellent debunk of one of the most prolific propaganda peddlers, churning out questionable literature for the NATO state “regime change” foreign policy experts:

In 2016, I’ll be returning to my country of the UK, and there’s a man I’d certainly like to meet for an interview. While I was working on the scene from the war in Donbass, Eliot Higgins, of Bellingcat, was the man sitting on a sofa taking, and manipulating, YouTube videos (including my own) of Donbass, MH17, Syria, using them to disseminate misinformation, lies, to the world.

However, he’s unlikely ever to agree to an interview with me, because, you see, Higgins, from the UK, born 1979, avoids sources who may raise uncomfortable questions much like critics have accused his work of avoiding basis in science, or fact (see below for more on…