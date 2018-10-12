Israel thanks US for allowing them to attack pro-Iranian forces in Syria

Israeli Foreign Ministry’s Director General Yuval Rotem has thanked US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his public recognition of the partner nation’s “right” to attack pro-Iranian forces in Syria.

“Israel will never allow #Iran and its terrorist proxies in #Syria & Lebanon to endanger Israel’s sovereignty and people,” Rotem tweeted.

Addressing the Washington, D.C.-based Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) on October 10, Pompeo reiterated the US administration’s “unwavering support” for Israel.

In particular, Pompeo claimed that Israel had the sovereign right to “target Iranian-backed militias” in Syria, and pledged that the United States would continue to stand up for this right.