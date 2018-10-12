Netanyahu says US Navy’s visit shows support of Israeli military action in Syria

By Leith Aboufadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters on Thursday that the U.S. Navy’s visit at Ashdod Port was a message of support for his country’s military action in Syria.

“We are determined to act to defend ourselves against the Iranian military entrenchment in Syria, and against its proxies,” Netanyahu stated, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post.

“President [Donald] Trump gave full support to this policy of ours, and the fact that this destroyer is visiting here today is an expression of that American support. I think that message has been received through the Middle East,” he added.

Earlier today, the U.S.S. Ross reached the Ashdod Port in the eastern Mediterranean, mark the U.S. Navy’s first visit to Israel in 19 years.

