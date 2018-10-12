Thanks to Eva Karene Bartlett for detailed review of the video shared by Fares Shehabi on Twitter:

“Good overview of the war on #Syria, with Fares Shehabi speaking at length, starting at 21:50-24:00, on Aleppo being a working, industrial city, and the foreign goal to destroy the industry and thus destroy Aleppo.

And again from 25:35-37:30 on the Sheikh Najjar Industrial Zone, its 1,500 factories and technological advancements, plans, projects for improving industry…and the terrorists’ (so-called FSA) shutting down, and the later taking control of and looting of these factories, facilitated majorly by Turkey,

“This was major piracy that was run, organised and supervised by Erdogan…No one can steal and shift heavy production lines through the border without the help of the Turkish border police…Heavy machinery: power generators, textile machinery, mills, huge stuff crossing the border under the eyes of the Turkish police. Broad daylight, day in and day out, for 2 years, continuously.”

From 31:45, Fares addresses launching an international lawsuit against the Turkish govt of conducting this piracy against Aleppo’s industry, terrorists bombed and destroyed the headquarters of the Chamber of Industry.

From around 38:00, the video addresses the White Helmets, referencing the many in-depth investigations over the years of Vanessa Beeley (we should recognise also Cory Morningstar who was the first to investigate the White Helmets), and later (42:40) a video of Pierre Le Corf who filmed the WH main centre (covered with al-Qaeda in Syria [al-Nusra] flags, FSA flags, and that of ISIS, etc) next to the HQ of al-Nusra, near the so-called M-10 hospital.

Later, the video includes the investigations of the late Serena Shim, killed in Turkey in a highly suspect “car crash” after she exposed Turkey’s role in funnelling terrorists and arms into Syria, and the terrorist training camps in Turkey.

*Unfortunately, includes NewsBud, the for-profit organisation that has led witch hunts against numerous independent journalists, and has attacked people like Fares Shehabi, myself, 21st Century Wire, the Real News Network…and many more.

The content included from NewsBud was actually my own video of Lilly & Steven Sahiounie, from April 2014, speaking on the realities of the fake ‘revolution’ in the early days.

*At 11:00, while addressing important issue of the sectarian and murderous Muslim Brotherhood, the narrator unfortunately goes with the highly-inflated Western numbers regarding Hama and the number of casualties.

See Tim Anderson’s article noting this inflation:

“…1982, when Hafez al Assad crushed an earlier Muslim Brotherhood insurrection in Hama. US intelligence that same year put the casualties of the Hama insurrection at about 2,000, mostly Muslim Brotherhood jihadists and their families. Islamist and western revisions later raised the toll to 40,000 ‘civilians’.”

and:

“…US intelligence (DIA 1982) and the late British author Patrick Seale (1988) give independent accounts of what happened at Hama. After years of violent, sectarian attacks by Syria’s Muslim Brotherhood, by mid-1980 President Hafez al Assad had ‘broken the back’ of their sectarian rebellion, which aimed to impose a Salafi-Islamic state. One final coup plot was exposed and the Brotherhood ‘felt pressured into initiating’ an uprising in their stronghold of Hama. Seale describes the start of that violence in this way:

‘At 2am on the night of 2-3 February 1982 an army unit combing the old city fell into an ambush. Roof top snipers killed perhaps a score of soldiers … [Brotherhood leader] Abu Bakr [Umar Jawwad] gave the order for a general uprising … hundreds of Islamist fighters rose … by the morning some seventy leading Ba’athists had been slaughtered and the triumphant guerrillas declared the city ‘liberated’ (Seale 1988: 332).

However the Army responded with a huge force of about 12,000 and the battle raged for three weeks. It was a foreign-backed civil war, with some defections from the army. Seale continues:

‘As the tide turned slowly in the government’s favour, the guerrillas fell back into the old quarters … after heavy shelling, commandos and party irregulars supported by tanks moved in … many civilians were slaughtered in the prolonged mopping up, whole districts razed’ (Seale 1988: 333).

Two months later a US intelligence report said: ‘The total casualties for the Hama incident probably number about 2,000. This includes an estimated 300 to 400 members of the Muslim Brotherhood’s elite ‘Secret Apparatus’ (DIA 1982: 7). Seale recognises that the Army also suffered heavy losses. At the same time, ‘large numbers died in the hunt for the gunmen … government sympathisers estimating a mere 3,000 and critics as many as 20,000 … a figure of 5,000 to 10,000 could be close to the truth’ He adds:

‘The guerrillas were formidable opponents. They had a fortune in foreign money … [and] no fewer than 15,000 machine guns’ (Seale 1988: 335). Subsequent Muslim Brotherhood accounts have inflated the casualties, reaching up to ‘40,000 civilians’, and attempting to hide the vicious insurrection…”

