Jewish Extremist Settlers Stone Palestinian Woman To Death

Late this Friday night, a Palestinian woman, Aisha Mohammed Alrabi, was killed after enduring fatal head trauma from stones thrown by Illegal Israeli Settlers. The barbaric attack took place, close to the Zatarah Military Check Point, south of Nablus.

Aisha’s husband was reportedly driving the couple, when a group of Israeli Settlers emerged and bombarded the car with a flurry of large stones, causing the car to crash and inflicting a deadly blow to the head of Aisha.

According to Yesh Din – an Israeli Human Rights Organisation based in Israel and the West Bank – the Israeli Settlers scurried from the scene, to a nearby hilltop, where they continued to throw rocks at other Palestinians. Yesh Din also noted, in their report of the incident, that the Israeli Occupation Forces, did nothing to stop or help the situation.

Leading voices within the Israeli Settler movement have recently urged Jewish Extremist’s to step up their violence against Palestinians. Some have even told their fellow settlers to behave as if they are “at war”, with their non-Jewish foe.

