Ankara-backed militants continue looting the infrastructural facilities and plants in occupied Afrin region and are engaged in daily infighting over their share of war booties, a Kurdish media outlet reported on Sunday.

The Kurdish-language Hawar news reported that Ankara-backed Ahrar al-Sharqiyah militants have stolen the rail lines in Afrin region in Northwestern Aleppo, especially from the village of Maydan Akbas in Rajou region to the town of Azaz in Northern Aleppo.

It went on to say that the Ankara-backed militants of Ahrar al-Sham engaged in fresh clashes over distribution of looted olive products of farmers in Jandaris region.

In the meantime, a commander of Faylaq al-Sham, a close ally of the Turkish officials, has embarked on excavation and stealing historical artifacts from Maydanaki and Nabi Houri regions.

The Kurdish-language Hawar news reported on Saturday that governor of Turkey’s Hatay called on Ankara-backed militants in Afrin in Northwestern Aleppo to hand over the entire olive crops to the Turkish province.

In the meantime, Salah Ibo, the deputy head of Afrin Agriculture Department, said that Ankara intended to steal $100 mln of Afrin residents’ agricultural products.

Also, Hawar news went on to say that terrorists of Ahrar al-Shamiyah and Tajamo’a Adl, both affiliated to the Turkish army, have started fierce clashes in the village of Qajomo in Jandaris region over distribution of looted olive products.

It added that residents in Jandaris are now allowed to step onto their farms after the Ankara forces seized their lands.

source