Tags

, , ,

NOW IN KHAN AL AHMAR: 3 people arrested after Israeli forces arrived to the village to escort bulldozers in infrastructures preparation for the upcoming demolition of the village. #KhanAlAhmar

By: Oren Ziv and Ahmad Al-Bazz/Activestills.org

Image may contain: sky and outdoor
Image may contain: 1 person, shoes, child and outdoor
Image may contain: one or more people and outdoor
Image may contain: 2 people, outdoor