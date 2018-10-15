Tags
NOW IN KHAN AL AHMAR: 3 people arrested after Israeli forces arrived to the village to escort bulldozers in infrastructures preparation for the upcoming demolition of the village. #KhanAlAhmar
By: Oren Ziv and Ahmad Al-Bazz/Activestills.org
15 Monday Oct 2018
