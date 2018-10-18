Former US Defence Attaché to Russia Brigadier General Peter Zwack has said that Israel is to destroy the S-300 defence system offered by Russia to Syria, Al-Wattan Voice reported yesterday.

Zwack said: “At the end, the time when the Israeli planes target S-300 defence system owned by the Syrian army is coming. This is an important issue for Israel. It will not remain silent.”

The presence of the S-400 defence system in the Russian military base in Syria’s Hmeimim is not a worry for Israel, but the Syrian regime owning the S-300 missile system is, according to Zwack.

“Based on my knowledge about the Israelis, they will tell Russia that the defence system is owned by Syria and then they will do their best to strike it and take it out of service,” he added of what he expects Israel’s plan to be.

Last week, the first batch of S-300 missile system, consisting of four launchers, arrived in Syria and the Syrian army is scheduled to receiving training on how to use it within three months.

Israel, US secretly trained against Russia’s missile system in Ukraine