Explosion of a chemical manufacturing workshop in Idlib has killed not just any deaths: for years there have been chemical staging in Syria that intermittently serves as a pretext for Western strikes against Syrian soil. These stagings involved agents that the “mainstream” media continue to describe as humanitarians. But these pseudo humanitarian or “White Helmets” have just perished in a “chemical” incident while they were in the process of manufacturing chemical weapons!

According to Sputnik, 11 British, Chechen and Turkish experts were killed following the explosion of a workshop containing large quantities of fertilizers, explosives and barrels of liquid chlorine. The workshop is located in the “Turmanin” district in the northern suburbs of Idlib, 15 kilometers from the Turkish border.

Nine foreign experts and two elements of the “White Helmets” perished in this explosion. The death toll of this incident, “originally indeterminate for the moment”, could be increased as several bodies were sprayed.

Part of the workshop housed a laboratory for the production of explosive and chemical products and was under the supervision of “foreign experts of British, Chechen and Turkish origin”, and some of them were inside. of the workshop at the time of the explosion.

According to Syrian sources no thesis was still favored by the security forces after the violent explosion that blew this Saturday this workshop: “A human technical error, committed during some tests, could be at the origin of this explosion “, We learned from the same source.

In full co-operation with “White Helmets”, Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Front al-Nusra) transported substances from this workshop to unknown places. On October 14, Tahrir al-Sham announced in a statement its opposition to the agreement on the establishment of a demilitarised zone in Idlib (northwestern Syria) signed between the Turkish and Russian sides in Sochi.

Despite evidence of war crimes committed by White Helmets operating in Syria, the latter and their families will be welcomed as heroes in the United Kingdom. Jacques Trudeau’s Canada has also granted asylum to many White Helmets, paying tribute to them.

For Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem, the White Helmets is an organisation created with the support of MI6 to stage a chemical attack in Idlib and to blame the Syrian government. Today’s incident proves that the diplomat is absolutely right.

Several evidence had previously demonstrated the role of the White Helmets in conspiring to accuse the Syrian government of human rights violations.

