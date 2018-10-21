The US-led airstrikes in Syria are “criminal” and illegal,” says an analyst, adding that the Syrian government has the absolute right to refer the matter to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

“The Syrian government has a legal and moral right to defend its citizens. Therefore it is absolutely correct for Damascus to refer this matter to the United Nations Security Council, but also it is absolutely in the interests of the world in general for the matter to be referred to the United Nations Security Council, because firstly, for any military action to be legal in the world it has to be approved by the United Nations Security Council and the American military actions in Syria are therefore illegal and therefore criminal, because they have not been approved by the United Nations Security Council,” Marcus Papadopoulos, editor of Politics First told Press TV in an interview on Sunday.

“Secondly the American military is murdering Syrian civilians and they have been murdering Syrian civilians for over four years now. So it is absolutely necessary for this matter to go before the United Nations Security Council,” he added.

Syria has written to the United Nations, urging a transparent and impartial probe into the recent massacre of scores of civilians in a US airstrike in the Arab country’s east.

The US and its allies invaded Syria in 2014 under the pretext of fighting Daesh terrorist group. They forwent Syria’s consent in launching the invasion, which still continues even though Washington claimed victory over the Takfiri group last year.

Airstrikes by the US and its allies across the Arab country have killed more than 3,300 civilians, according to the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is based in Coventry.

