by Rida Ali

From Syria to all the world

President Assad is not killing his people. President Assad is saving his people from US backed terrorists from more than 100 countries, costing their financiers trillions of dollars.



The Syrian people love #Assad and will always vote for him not only because he is a great leader but because he saved their country of USA, the enemy of humanity .

Shame on the Americans who choose a Terrorist to be their president.