Malak Abu Jazer, is a child from Gaza, 11 years old. She fled from Gaza because hunger, oppression, wars and death etc, in order to cross Europe for peace and a decent life.

She did not know that she was fleeing from death to death and as you see, she died on one of Turkey’s beaches.

In Gaza, we do not consider the immigration a dream, immigration is an escape from a nightmare we live a hundred times a day.

An innocent child has lived three wars in ten years and she has just died in this way. Words can not describe these images and the words that are inside our hearts.