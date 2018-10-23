By Vanessa Beeley

Refugees from Idlib who managed to escape the extremist group occupation of the province via the Abu Duhur humanitarian corridor established by Syrian government and Russian reconciliation teams. These children and their mother spoke to me about the #WhiteHelmets and why one little boy was so terrified of the sound of the camera.

The kids told me without hesitation that the White Helmets were militants and that they carried arms all the time. They also always carried cameras which is why all the children associated the sound of the camera with guns and violence.

“The White Helmets used to kidnap children. They made us very afraid” – one of the children told me boldly.

The mother of the little boy who had burst into tears at the sight and sound of the camera, told me that her son associates the camera shutter noise with the militants who had invaded their home and stolen all their belongings.