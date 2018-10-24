From Vanessa Beeley
When we visited Quneitra in September 2018 we bumped into this couple who were returning home for the first time in 6 years. They had been driven out of their house by the Western-backed armed groups and terrorist gangs and forced to take refuge in Lebanon.
Their smiles spoke more loudly than words… as the husband told us how he felt to be coming home at last, he broke down in tears. “God bless the Syrian Araby Army” he told us.
His wife approached us and asked us to come home with them for coffee even though they had not even gone home themselves yet. Her face was wreathed in smiles and joy at their homecoming. Syrian hospitality is a part of the soul of this beautiful country.
They are just one couple among thousands that now feel its safe to return to their homeland – thanks to the Syrian Arab Army and their allies who have given 8 years of their lives to restore Syria to peace and stability. The war is not over yet, but Syria is victorious anyway because their spirit has never been broken.