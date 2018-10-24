From Vanessa Beeley

When we visited Quneitra in September 2018 we bumped into this couple who were returning home for the first time in 6 years. They had been driven out of their house by the Western-backed armed groups and terrorist gangs and forced to take refuge in Lebanon.

Their smiles spoke more loudly than words… as the husband told us how he felt to be coming home at last, he broke down in tears. “God bless the Syrian Araby Army” he told us.