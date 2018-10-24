The Disgusting Crimes of the US 24 Wednesday Oct 2018 Posted by friendsofsyria in war criminals ≈ Leave a comment Tagscrimes against humanity, Donald Trump, Obama, USA Yet they proclaim “human rights ” Democracy” Freedom “…. Yassine Salhi Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related