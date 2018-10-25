End Of The Age Headlines

🚨DEEP STATE FALSE FLAG TO FRAME REPUBLICANS🚨: Could there be some nutjob Republican behind the recent spate of explosive devices being sent to high-profile DEEP STATE Democrat operatives over the past 24 hours? Sure, that could be true. BUT, could it also be possible that these devices are being sent by desperate DEEP STATE Democrats who, watching the ever-rising Red Wave, seeking to stop it, by framing Republicans, by being behind this? Just keep in mind that it was Democrats who exposed Christine Blasey Ford when she asked to remain anonymous. It was Democrats that accused Justice Brett Kavanaugh of ‘gang rape parties‘ when no such parties ever existed. It was the George Soros financed Democrats attacking senators in elevators. And it has been Democrats telling their followers to ‘get in the faces‘ of Republicans and cause disruption. Could it be that some of Maxine Waters followers have taken her literally and sent these packages to frame Republicans?…