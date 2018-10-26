Israel’s defence minister Avigdor Liberman said Thursday that Israel would not accept any “restrictions” on its operations in Syria, after a report claimed that Russia was seeking to reexamine the terms of its military coordination system with Israel.

“We will not accept any restrictions on our freedom of operation, and when it comes to national security, we will take action,” Liberman told Army Radio, adding that Israel has conducted more strikes in Syria than have been reported by the media.

Last month, Israel admitted that its air force had carried out 200 strikes in Syria over the past 18 months.

“Just because the media did not report on Syria strikes does not mean there were none,” Liberman said. “I don’t think it’s our duty to report what the army must do. An army needs to act.”