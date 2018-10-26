Tags
Israel’s defence minister Avigdor Liberman said Thursday that Israel would not accept any “restrictions” on its operations in Syria, after a report claimed that Russia was seeking to reexamine the terms of its military coordination system with Israel.
“We will not accept any restrictions on our freedom of operation, and when it comes to national security, we will take action,” Liberman told Army Radio, adding that Israel has conducted more strikes in Syria than have been reported by the media.
Last month, Israel admitted that its air force had carried out 200 strikes in Syria over the past 18 months.
“Just because the media did not report on Syria strikes does not mean there were none,” Liberman said. “I don’t think it’s our duty to report what the army must do. An army needs to act.”
Israeli Hadashot TV reported on Wednesday that Moscow wants to change the existing agreement with Jerusalem vis a vis airstrikes in Syria, demanding more notice in advance before Israel carries out airstrikes.
Israel and Russia have been embroiled in a tense diplomatic row since the downing of the Ilyushin Il-20 electronic surveillance aircraft last month, during an Israeli air strike near the Syrian city of Latakia.
However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has tried to salvage the crisis by talking to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on the phone, saying the two leaders have agreed to meet.
After the downing of the Russian aircraft in Syria last month, Israel sent a delegation led by air force chief Major General Amikam Norkin to Moscow to present its findings of the incident that brought the two countries on a collision course.
Russia did not accept the Israeli conclusions. “According to information of our military experts, the reason (behind the downing) were premeditated actions by Israeli pilots which certainly cannot but harm our relations,” President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists last month.
Putin also warned Netanyahu against carrying out such operations in the future, although Israel sees it as a vital tool in its attempt to prevent Iran from consolidating itself in Syria.