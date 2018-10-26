Terrorists and the pro-militant White Helmets organisation have transported poisonous materials to a new region in Idlib to later use them in a false-flag attack and accuse the Damascus government, a media outlet reported on Friday.

The Arabic-language al-Mayadeen TV Channel reported that the terrorists, in cooperation with the White Helmets, transferred poisonous materials from the town of Jisr al-Shughour to the settlement of Khirbet al-Amoud, both located in the rebel-held province of Idlib.

In the meantime, the Arabic-language website of Sputnik reported that the White Helmets have completed training a sum of 60 people, including more than 16 women, for using them in two fake videos of chemical attacks filmed by Tahrir al-Sham Hay’at (the Levant Liberation Board or the Al-Nusra Front) and al-Turkistani Islamic Party terrorists in al-Ghaab plain and Jisr al-Shughour.

Local sources said, meanwhile, that Tahrir al-Sham has arrested tens of women and children in a refugee camp in the town of Salqin in Idlib province.

Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mikdad said on Tuesday that Damascus has used chemical weapons in its war against foreign-backed terrorists and it would never use any such banned munitions in the future.

Syria surrendered its stockpiles of chemical weapons in 2013 to a joint mission led by the US and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which oversaw the destruction of the weaponry. Damascus has consistently denied using chemical weapons over the past years of conflict in the country.

Western governments and their allies, however, have never stopped pointing the finger at Damascus whenever an apparent chemical attack takes place.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mikdad said using banned white phosphors munitions by the US-led military coalition in Syria’s troubled eastern province of Deir Ezzur earlier this month was another evidence showing that the current US administration and the previous administrations resort to use any weapon that might serve their interests.

