by Janice Kortkamp

For Christians in the US who think “Israel” is a “friend and protector” of Christianity…I have news for you. Like every other stock phrase that’s been crammed down people’s throats about the modern Jewish state, that one is just another lie.

This post is a basic overview of what “Israel” is really about in my opinion:

1. Zionism is a political ideology built around the concept of a Jewish state that began decades before WWII…around 100 years ago.

2. Many Jews oppose Zionism and “Israel” which is why I use the specific term Zionist instead of Jewish. I put “Israel” in quotes because I believe it is a UK/US colonial project that has proven itself unworthy of continuing and never should have been created. Zionists took the name Israel to give their political, apartheid entity credibility it does not deserve.

3. It was in fact Zionist militants who brought what most people consider terrorism to the Middle East. Look up “crimes of Jewish terrorist groups” like the bombing of the King David Hotel in 1946 if you don’t believe me.

4. The Zionists treat Palestinians in much the same way as Nazis treated the Jews. Gaza is of course a modern version of the Warsaw Ghetto. The “Israeli” military occupations of Gaza and the West Bank rely on murder, illegal search and seizure, constant brutality, false imprisonment, daily persecution and humiliation to dominate the Palestinian people both Muslims and Christians. This doesn’t mean the Palestinians have great leaders; sadly there are few but after studying this sad situation and given the realities of the history it’s easy to see how difficult raising good leaders up would be.

5. The “only democracy” in the Middle East is only a true democracy for Jews. Arabs living within the boundaries of “Israel” have fewer rights and Arabs living in the occupied territories have virtually no rights at all.

6. The “Land without a people for a people without a land” slogan is another lie willfully designed to eradicate the history and culture as well as eventually the actual existence of Palestine. In fact, from the earliest days of the movement most Zionist leaders made it clear that the intention was to take all of Palestine and to expand throughout the region.

7. Few hard core Zionists are people of faith…atheism and occultism, worship of traditions, hubris that considers Jews to be superior beings that should rule over non-Jews dominate the radicals’ thinking. The teachings of the Torah and Tanakh (the Old Testament) are ignored and usurped by Talmudic brainwashing. Many passages of the Talmud are profoundly disturbing.

8. Over the past seven decades since WWII, the Zionists have pursued a strategy of trying to achieve dominant influence in several societal spheres in the US and Europe: financial, academic, political and media. Capitalising (literally and figuratively) on the Holocaust in their dealings with non-Jews while nurturing the justified natural fears and feelings of victimhood among Jews has driven these efforts. In addition they’ve used deceits including faked intelligence and false flags (frame jobs – covert operations designed to deceive) to garner sympathy and support while discrediting enemies. 9/11 rocketed their strategy to the point where they’ve achieved almost complete dominance in the US particularly regarding foreign policy.

9. These things are just the tip of an immense iceberg of lies and crimes that as they are fully exposed will result in all people of intelligence, integrity and compassion coming to regard this movement as one of the greatest deceptions and most aggressively destructive forces of modern times. It is NOT the ONLY source of evil in the world today by any means but it is one of the most powerful and hypocritical.