Bombing civilians is a crime. Bombing hospitals is a crime. Military occupation is a crime. Bombing civilians and hospitals in a territory you have occupied for 11 years is more than a crime. It shows the multi-layered, unapologetic loathing for human life and contempt for international law that has become the norm in Israel.

While the MSM obsesses over a single journalist, entire areas are being flattened in Gaza right now. Dozens of civilian men, women and children will die tonight.

Gaza Now 6:25 AM today

Please share. The world must know what an abomination Israel has become.