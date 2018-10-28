Whereas there are untold numbers of Western-created refugees throughout the world, what author Franz Fanon appropriately named “The Wretched of the Earth”, Canada has chosen to prioritise the “White Helmets” evacuated from Syria.

As with similar colonial narratives, the lies wrapped around this operation constitute war propaganda. White Helmets are not “saviours” to be protected. In fact, they are — in some instances by their own admissions – terrorists.

Investigative journalist Vanessa Beeley explains in “Syria: The White Helmets and Armed Group Leader in Daraa Al Balad”[1] that

“if a White Helmet faction is led by Nusra Front (many are according to Al Mahamid), then it follows that the whole group will be Nusra Front. The White Helmets in Dara’a were originally led by a member of the FSA – Abdellah Assarhan. Following Al Mahamid’s logic then all members of the Dara’a White Helmets will be FSA and involved in furthering the sectarian aims of the FSA in Dara’a.”

When Beeley asked if a White Helmets member might be Nusra Front (al Qaeda), Al Mahamid admitted,

“Of course! They might be Nusra Front and run a White Helmet centre so this means all his colleagues are also Nusra Front … “

Additionally, White Helmets operatives told Beeley that 50% of the evacuees were terrorist leaders and ISIS fighters.[2]

Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chrystia Freeland, for her part, told the Global and Mail[3] that,

“… the fact that a group of White Helmets and their families were able to escape Syria and are now finding refuge around the world is a real example of not cursing the darkness, and lighting a small candle …”

Evidence-based reality paints a far different picture.

Mark Taliano is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) and the author of Voices from Syria, Global Research Publishers, 2017.

