Under both U.S. presidents, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, a steady stream of unfounded claims and dubious ‘evidence’ has been used to fashion a case against the Syria government for ‘using chemical weapons against its own people.’ One of the key actors in assembling their case against Damascus has been the western-funded pseudo ‘NGO’ known as the White Helmets. Where does the ‘official’ fiction end and the truth begin?

The Sunday Wire Show host Patrick Henningsen talks with MIT research affiliate and Professor at Tokyo Tech, Subrata Ghoshroy, to discuss some of his recent findings and to answer as yet unresolved questions surrounding the alleged chemical weapons attacks in Syria – both Eastern Ghouta in 2013, and Khan Sheikhoun in 2017. Upon closer inspection, it appears that western mainstream media and governments appear to be fundamentally wrong in their basic assumptions about these two events. Despite the overwhelming case disproving their ‘official’ version of events, no one in the West appears willing to admit their story does not correspond with reality. Listen:

