ISIS terrorists kill over 70 US-backed fighters in eastern Syria

28 Sunday Oct 2018

Syrian news

By Leith Aboufadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 A.M.) – The so-called “Islamic State” (ISIS) launched a big counter-attack in the southeastern part of the Deir Ezzor Governorate this week.

During their large-scale counter-attack, the Islamic State managed to retake several areas from the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), including parts of the Al-Sousah region.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the Islamic State killed over 70 fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces, which is large increase from the previously reported death toll of 41 earlier in the day.

Adding to the plight of the Syrian Democratic Forces, over 100 of their fighters were badly wounded during the intense fighting with the Islamic State.

While the U.S. and French forces are aiding the SDF in their operations in southeast Deir Ezzor, the latter is struggling to break into the Islamic State’s last major stronghold of Hajin, which is located near the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.

For the Islamic State, Hajin is their de-facto capital in the Middle East; if they lose it, they will no longer possess any major town in Syria or Iraq.

