Tags
There are plenty of evil people around the world that condone the killing of children by Israel. These people are inhumane.
Most of them reside in the US and are proud of the fact that Israel kill Palestinian children. Many of them leave comments about how happy they are, but they are not brave enough to leave their names.
3 children aged 12-14 years got executed by Israel in Gaza.
So The Israeli army says that it’s has killed these 3 children from Gaza because they attempted to plant and IED. A 12 years old can hardly plant a tree and you accuse him of planting a bomb?
eye-crossed-out
James Graham said:
Not because THEY matter, but because the “babies in Idlib” story will serve to undermine a huge Syrian victory and a huge Syrian confidence boost and a huge step towards the re-unification of Syria after 8 years of war…they will be spared. Because the “babies in Gaza” have failed to serve any useful purpose of interest to Israel…they will be gunned down and will not be spared. This is a very old story….adults using and abusing children as a pretext and an excuse to gain some personal advantage that has nothing to do with “caring about the children,” as such.
LikeLike