There are plenty of evil people around the world that condone the killing of children by Israel. These people are inhumane.

Most of them reside in the US and are proud of the fact that Israel kill Palestinian children. Many of them leave comments about how happy they are, but they are not brave enough to leave their names.

3 children aged 12-14 years got executed by Israel in Gaza.

So The Israeli army says that it’s has killed these 3 children from Gaza because they attempted to plant and IED. A 12 years old can hardly plant a tree and you accuse him of planting a bomb?