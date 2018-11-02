The surprising Middle East: Beirut, Lebanon

by Janice Kortkamp

Had some days in Beirut before coming into Syria. I wonder how many Americans (not from the region) would look at these photos and guess they came from the Middle East?

Are your mental images those of sand dunes, camels and women all in black? Or are you aware of the diversity of the region?

Most of these photos are of a Halloween carnival that happened on the street where my hotel is. It was delightful! Lebanon has great food, a cosmopolitan feel, and crazy traffic. I had the “tiny room” in the hotel about 10ft x 12ft to keep costs down but it was great thanks to a large private balcony about as big as the room itself! For a country girl like me it was fun to be able to observe city life from my little nest.

I wanted to start my sharing about this latest trip with these pics from Beirut especially the first one to explain how I see things. I’m sure people could come to this area of the world and see many negative aspects as you can most anywhere. Why not focus on the life, the positive? Beirut was once called the Paris of the Middle East and its beautiful topography resembles southern California – but it was ripped apart in brutal bloody war for many years. They’ve been rebuilding both structures and society since then to where designer fashion and cafe hopping are normal. So while across from my balcony some of the buildings are derelict I kept looking over to the small plants growing out of them; there is always the drive to come back to life.

Coming into Beirut was fun thanks to my taxi driver from the airport. I went to the line to get a taxi, the guy directing it handed me over to the driver while asking him if he knew where my hotel was. “Sure sure, of course!” was the reply after a momentary look of perplexity. I got in and he asked me where I was from. “America!” I said and he was like, “Oh American!!! Welcome welcome!!” And we started chatting and laughing though he didn’t speak much English and I still don’t have much Arabic. We pulled off still inside the airport grounds to a small group of other taxis…where my driver then called his son over to say hi and asked him where my hotel was!

Relaxed and happy to be back in the Middle East I just let it all play out, totally comfortable that all would be well.

Got my first chicken shawarma sandwich at the Halloween fair and enjoyed the entertainment and crafts booths. A great way to start the trip.