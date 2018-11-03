Breaking: Turkish military attacks Syria’s Hasakah province

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Turkish military has expanded their attack in northern Syria, today, with a new strike on the Al-Hasakah province.

According to a report from northern Syria, the Turkish military struck the positions of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) along the Hasakah-Turkey border.

The Turkish military reportedly struck the Syrian Democratic Forces’ positions near the key town of Ras Al-‘Ayn, which is located just east of the Al-Raqqa Governorate.

This attack by the Turkish military comes just hours after the Syrian Democratic Forces and U.S. Army began joint patrols in Tal Al-Abyad and Kobani (var. ‘Ayn Al-‘Arab).

The Turkish military often avoids attacking the Al-Hasakah Governorate because of the absence of rebel forces in the area; however, due to US-SDF joint patrols, they have shifted their attention northwestern Hasakah.

source