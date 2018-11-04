by Janice Kortkamp

Wandered around Damascus a bit this morning…what a gorgeous day – the weather is perfect.

Damascus is famous for many things like being the oldest, continuously inhabited capital city in the world. It’s made up of dozens of neighborhoods and suburbs and each one has its own character.

First I went to a neighborhood close by that is mostly Christian where there are many nice shops and residential apartments. This is a newer section than where I stay in the Old City. French colonial architecture predominates. While the buildings can be pretty, the French occupation was not. Syria gained its Independence in 1946. As an example of how the colonial powers treated their vassal states, one of the last things the French did was to force Syrians to exchange their gold for worthless script. France finally left Syria … and took its gold with them.

I was on the hunt for pyjamas – had forgotten to bring mine – and found some at one of the first shops I stopped at. Nice and soft and good fit. Cost $10. I thought that classy shoe store looked cool 👍

Kept wandering and saw a local car wash. I love seeing the normal here although that super nice car isn’t really. Some vehicles have bullet holes and cracked windshields from when the war was going on all around them here in Damascus. That ended this past spring! All the terrorist groups that had at one time nearly surrounded the city after they had taken over one suburb after another were finally and completely defeated. How much easier life feels here now though a friend of mine who owns a textile shop says business hasn’t improved too much. They’re waiting for the days when Syria is once again getting millions of tourists from around the world. Almost 10,000 Damascus civilians were killed by those US backed “freedom fighters” … casualties virtually never mentioned on the “news” at home.

Everywhere also are the posters honoring the martyrs, the Syrian soldiers who have died defending their homeland.

After that I went to the Shiite neighborhood of the Old City. I got a little turned around and asked a local militia man with an AK 47 (I think) for directions. He answered my smile with one of his own and got me headed back towards my hotel. On the way, saw this little booth with lots of tea cups and several tea kettles on the fire. Said hello and the guy asked me if I would stop and have some so I did. We had a great conversation even though he said he hadn’t spoken English in almost 10 years but did a lot back then when so many American and British tourists were visiting before the war.

The tea is for Shia pilgrims from all over – Iraq and Iran particularly but as far as Pakistan, even Britain. They travel as tourists to visit the Shiite shrines in Syria. The locals in this neighborhood give them free tea and food as a welcome.

Like for almost everyone here, the war years have been hard. He has three children all born during the conflict. His oldest who is 9 was born in the house he owns about 5km from the Old City. After “rebel” terrorists took it over they left and have been moving around ever since. The good news is that now his neighborhood has been liberated they plan to move back after repairs have been completed and services like electricity fully restored.

As I was leaving that neighborhood heard the sounds of deep laughter behind me as two men made a joke to a friend of theirs as they passed. As they overtook me I turned to smile at their good humor. They stopped me…”where are you from? Russia?” “No, America!” “Oh!! America!!! You are most welcome in Syria!!” and got a big hug and Syrian kisses on the cheek 😊

Then I went back to try on my comfy pyjamas to get some rest. Happy Friday friends ❤