ISIS’ “Little Caliphate” is growing in the Euphrates Valley thanks to the direct actions of the US-led coalition and the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Over the past few days, ISIS units have recaptured the village of Susah, Hawi Susah, Mozan, Shajlah, Baghuz Foqani and Tahtani from the SDF using a bad weather and a low intensity of the US-led operation agains the trrorist group. Furthermore, recently, the SDF has halted its grond advance on ISIS justifying the move by Turkish strikes on SDF positions near the town of Kobani in northern Syria.