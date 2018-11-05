ISIS’ “Little Caliphate” is growing in the Euphrates Valley thanks to the direct actions of the US-led coalition and the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
Over the past few days, ISIS units have recaptured the village of Susah, Hawi Susah, Mozan, Shajlah, Baghuz Foqani and Tahtani from the SDF using a bad weather and a low intensity of the US-led operation agains the trrorist group. Furthermore, recently, the SDF has halted its grond advance on ISIS justifying the move by Turkish strikes on SDF positions near the town of Kobani in northern Syria.
The ISIS-held pocket in the Euphrates Valley (the main ISIS stronghold is Hajin village) had remained untouched for a long time. The US-led coalition and the SDF in-fact ignored the ISIS presence in the area declaring multiple “offensives” on the terrorist group, but taking no notable actions to turn statements into reality. The US sees the “ISIS threat” in Syria as a useful explanation to justify its military presence in the war-torn country. At the same time, some top US officials have openly admitted that Washington is seeking to remain in the country in order to limit the Russian influence there and to force Iran to withdraw its forces from there (to defend Israeli interests).
