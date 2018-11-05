Deir Ezzor, SANA- The US-led coalition launched a new aggression against residential areas in Deir Ezzor on Monday, claiming the lives of three children.

Civil sources told SANA ‘s reporter that the US-led Coalition’s warplanes shelled during the past hours the residential neighborhoods in al-Shaf’a town in Bukamal countryside , killing three children and injuring many civilians.

The sources added that the coalition is striking the civilians’ houses in al- Shaf’a town under the pretext of combating Daesh (ISIS) terrorists , causing the displacement of hundreds of the civilians due to the bombs.

The assault on al-Shaf’a comes less than 48 hours after a massacre carried out against Hajin town by the international coalition, causing the martyrdom of 15 civilians , mostly women and children.

In the same context, civil sources at Hajjin town , 110 km east of Deir Ezzor confirmed that internationally –banned white phosphorus weapons bombs were dropped by the aircrafts of international coalition on al-Souq al-Jadeed in the town.

Many civilians were injured, and fire erupted in many shops and houses due to the assault.

Shaza/Manal

source