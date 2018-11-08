Iconic Palestinian protester shot in Gaza – reports

Multiple reports from Gaza say that the 20-year-old protester photographed last month with a slingshot and a Palestinian flag was among those injured by Israeli troops in the most recent protests.

A’ed Abu Amro was among those injured by Israeli sniper fire on Monday, according to multiple activists and journalists reporting from the area. Photos show him being carried away on a stretcher.

The shirtless Palestinian made headlines last month, when a photographer captured him slinging a stone at Israeli troops during one of the Great March of Return protests on the boundary with Gaza. The photo was quickly compared to paintings from the French revolution and even the Biblical story of David vs. Goliath, albeit with the roles reversed.

As many as two dozen people were shot, according to human rights activist Huwaida Arraf. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society spoke of ten casualties, including a journalist and a child.

Abu Amro appears to have been shot in the leg and is recovering at a Gaza hospital.

Over 23,000 Palestinians have been injured in the almost-daily protests that began on March 30, and 230 have been killed, according to the Red Crescent Society.

Since the beginning of the protests, Israel has blamed any casualties on Hamas, a group it has designated as terrorist but which also runs the elected government in the Gaza Strip.

