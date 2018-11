The Syrian Arab Army soldiers have finally managed – in a swift operation – to take back the Sweida kidnapped women from the grip of ISIS.

“In a heroic and accurate operation, a group of soldiers of the Syrian Arab Army in Hamima area, north-east of Palmyra, engaged in direct contact with a group of terrorist organisations who kidnapped of women and children from the province of Suweida a few weeks ago. After a fierce battle, our heroes freed all 19 abductees.”

