Analysing BBC documentary – A Dangerous Dynasty: House of Assad 11 Sunday Nov 2018 Posted by friendsofsyria in media lies ≈ Leave a comment Tagsbbc, BBC propaganda, media lies, President Bashar Al Assad, propaganda, syria Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related