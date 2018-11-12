A New Terrorist Flag Combining All The Terrorist Groups

The terrorists in idlib apparently changed their flag.

After the terrorists renamed ” Al-Nusra ” or ” Nusra-front ” in ” Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham “, now during a meeting of various terrorist groups, the flag of the ” opposition ” – Green / White / black transverse With 3 Red Stars on the white stripe – changed as in the photo. The lettering is a so-called ” “shahada”, an Islamic symbol of faith.

Translated by “I believe there is no God next to God and that Muhammad is his prophet“, is is present on the flag of Saudi Arabia as well as several other nations, including Afghanistan and the widely unknown state of somaliland.

The change in the flag could signal a commitment from the opposition to jihadism, even if the reasons for such a step remain unclear. An idea raised by a non-mentioned source suggests that hayat tahrir al-Sham no longer pretends to be “good” as an appeal to other radical Islamists.

https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/syrian-opposition-adopts-new-national-flag/?fbclid=IwAR1IzPb-F2Wh7OCFmPACcOP2VuL7-VkRyw6XI-NBHZzUyI7gRoQa0BWDpvw