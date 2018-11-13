Homs, Syria

by Janice Kortkamp

A family who is a living testimony to the resilience of the Syrian people.

Homs suffered some of the most intense damage during the war; almost 60% is gone.

It is painful to see the destruction. As I walked around, looking at exposed rooms amid the rubble – a dining room here a bedroom there – vestiges of life before, the scale of it all is a shock that goes to my bones no matter how often I see it.

Would be easy to get utterly discouraged at the sights but then little sunbeams of hope appear through the dark clouds of despair to reveal inspiring true, gentle strength.

In one of the worst areas of destruction where there is only an army checkpoint, one family has returned to what was their home. The father spent months clearing rubble and repairing walls to make it inhabitable. Life is hard in their lonely outpost.

The family is Sunni and supported the government and army here thru the conflict in spite of tremendous pressure to join the manufactured ‘rebellion’. Their beloved 21 year old daughter was killed by a terrorist mortar attack. Rana was her name. You can tell when her mother speaks of her how her heart will never heal from that pain. Mom has an obvious quick intelligence I admire in people. Dad has a smile that lights up the room and I’m sorry I didn’t capture it on the photo. Great guy!

I was invited in to their humble home for coffee as delicious smells came from the tiny kitchen. The children are so charming and the new baby, their son’s who is 3 months old, is named Rana. What a beautiful little girl! Full of smiles and I got to hold her as we were talking. What an angel. At first little 5 year old Mona was shy then her fears subsided and we laughed together as she played with the babies.

Their son will join the army soon and I pray for his safety … and that little Rana will grow up with both mother and father unlike so many children whose fathers gave their lives to defend them. The nearby army checkpoint has been a source of grateful assistance. They said whenever the soldiers get any extra food they share it happily with them.

Everyone I meet, whether on this trip or previous ones, always talks about before the war – a time of peace, brotherly love between neighbors of all faiths, and growing prosperity when life was good. There were widespread hopes and dreams for the future that now are often as utterly destroyed as the buildings. Not that there isn’t hope and rebuilding and all that happening, but the momentum the country was enjoying before hit the stone wall of punishing western sanctions and war.

Lessor people would have given up long ago but most Syrians are just … different. This is the key to understanding how the West’s plan to take control of Syria has failed. The plotters and schemers, desk jockey generals, chicken hawk think tank ‘experts’, Ken and Barbie doll pretty faced tv ‘news’ journalists and the like, almost all of whom have never set foot in this country, failed to grasp the simple reality that the majority of the people here will never give up or quit. Ever. This is their land, their kin, their homes, their heritage, their civilization – and they are determined that as long as they are breathing they will defend it.

All those war whores who have smugly supported terrorists here … how I would love to put them among the rubble they’ve created and let them try to survive the consequences of American-branded “freedom and democracy”. From Hillary Clinton and President Obama to Mike Pompeo, John Bolton, ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis and all the rest, none would last even a few days. They are barking dogs – liars and cowards – and traitors to the American people whom they pretend to serve.